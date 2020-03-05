LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Mint 400 off-road race kicked off festivities in downtown Las Vegas.
The Mint 400 is a grueling two-day race event for off-road vehicles. It’s held each year in the Las Vegas desert near Primm. More than 550 races teams and 80 classes compete on a 400-mile course that draws 65,000 people to the valley every March.
Before the races kick off on Friday and Saturday, March 6th and 7th, spectators can enjoy festivities in downtown Las Vegas. The Mint 400 block party is a free event taking place from 7 p.m. until midnight on March 5th. The event is free an open to the public.
For more information on race events, spectating and tickets, visit the Mint 400 website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.