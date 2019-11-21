HENDERSON (FOX5) -- No one was seriously hurt after a crash involving a school bus and a car in Henderson Thursday morning.
Henderson Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. at St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive. HPD said there was minor damage from the accident.
HPD said the driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was taken to St. Rose Siena Hospital with minor injuries.
Clark County School District Police said the bus driver complained of injury and would receive medical treatment on scene.
No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
