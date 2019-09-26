LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The paleontology team at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum unveiled the first set of 240 million year-old tracks from the Triassic Period in Nevada.
UNLV student Alex Purcell found the tracks in 2018. According to a statement from the museum, paleontologist Becky Humphrey and Curator of Paleontology, Dr. Josh Bonde, confirmed the find and began studying the tracks to determine what animal the tracks belonged to.
The tracks are currently being studied in the Richard Ditton Learning Lab at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and will eventually be curated by the National Park Service, the museum said.
Bonde and Humphrey showcased the tracks during the Geological Society of America (GSA) annual meeting in Phoenix, the museum said. In collaboration with fossil track expert and Curator of Dinosaur Discovery site at Johnson Farm, Andrew Milner, the GSA presentation showed the hands and feet of a crocodile-like creature that once roamed around the Lake Mead National Recreational Area.
"This find gives us a peek at southern Nevada 240 million years ago, during a time not well known in our state, before dinosaurs came to dominate and the land was ruled by crocodile-like animals," said Bonde. "Our team is proud to be out there contributing to the story of the deep history of Nevada."
According to a statement from the museum, Humphrey and Bonde's research sheds light on a period of time that isn't well studied in Nevada, and suggests that further research may produce new finds that can provide more information into Earth's history.
