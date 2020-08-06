LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A non-profit has filed a lawsuit against the City of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Michele Fiore for proposed modifications to Floyd Lamb Park in North Las Vegas, saying that they would destroy historical and recreational value of the park.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday by Protectors of Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, which claims that modifications proposed by the Ward 6 councilwoman and approved by the city council violate covenants with the state for receiving state funds to restore parts of the park, as well as other legal agreements with the state of Nevada. The complaint centers around "significant renovation, restoration, and construction work" at a hay barn at the park.
"Fiore has embarked on a campaign of lies, misinformation, and -- at best -- misdirection, in an attempt to convert the hay barn into a 500 person 'events center' so that she and her family can reap significant economic and financial benefits," the lawsuit states.
It states that modifications proposed by the city were never approved by the State of Nevada Historic Preservation Office, and that the city proceeded with pouring a new concrete floor and replacing light fixtures in the barn.
"As part of the city of Las Vegas' proposed construction work, the historic hay barn will be renovated and turned into an events center, which includes 40,000 sq. ft. paved parking lot and 3,000 sq. ft. 'bride and groom' quarters," the lawsuit says.
The complaint also claims that Fiore's "breaches" have resulted in damages to the plaintiff and public in excess of $15,000. The plaintiff is seeking compensation for damages and legal fees and injunctive relief prohibiting the city from continuing to make alleged modifications to the park.
The complaint also calls into question the Fiore's dealings with Laborers Local 872 President Tommy White, and alleges that approved waiving permit fees -- of $2,000 for White's daughter to hold a wedding ceremony at the barn, and of $9,000 for a "private rodeo-style" event that took place in mid-May -- at Fiore's request.
"Upon information and belief, Councilwoman Michele Fiore and the the City of Las Vegas are allowing Fiore's supporters and preferred organizations to use Floyd Lamb Park as they please and without paying any permit fees," the lawsuit reads.
In May, more than 12,000 people had signed a petition to stop the construction of the events center. At the time, Fiore said the construction was in order to preserve the historical value of the hay barn.
"When you look at this hay barn it's so majestic. I mean how do we let a hay barn like this with historical value decay. If we didn't fix it, it would have crumbled and went away forever," said Fiore.
Fiore did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.
