LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced that with help from many of its entertainment partners, the organization has raised approximately $11 million for its employee emergency relief fund.
The MGM Resorts Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or to meet obligations during unexpected hardships and emergencies, the company says.
According to a news release, the fund is designed to assist those impacted by the coronavirus, including: full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.
MGM Resorts previously announced a pledge from Park MGM performer Bruno Mars. Now, the company is announcing new donations from several entertainers, including: David Copperfield, Jay Leno, Bill Maher, Kathleen Madigan, David Spade, Boyz II Men, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top, Terry Fator, Ray Romano, Jabbawockeez, Shin Lim, Thunder from Down Under, Hans Klok, Australian Bee Gees, Fantasy and Bill Blumenreich Presents.
MGM Resorts' Acting President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle issued the following statement on the fund:
During these difficult and uncertain days, weeks and months, we are working tirelessly to support the tens of thousands of employees who were furloughed or laid off due to the closures of our properties across the country.
We are incredibly humbled by the support of our entertainment partners, who have come together to assist the people who, during normal times, are committed to creating incredible experiences for our guests from around the world.
With donations from this extraordinary line-up of entertainers, commitments from MGM Resorts and its leadership team, our own employees, and a number of other generous contributions, we have already raised approximately $11 million to assist our employees during this time of unprecedented challenges and hardship.
