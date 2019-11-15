LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- What happens with all of that leftover food from buffets, conventions and events on the Las Vegas Strip? Some casinos are making sure it doesn’t end up in the trash.
FOX5 got a tour of Mandalay Bay to see how the hotel makes sure everything from coffee grinds to oyster shells finds a new purpose.
There are 11 recycling docks at Mandalay Bay. Brittany Price oversees a few new programs to make sure the hotel’s five-star food doesn’t go to waste.
“We have 40,000 rooms on the Strip, 400 restaurants over 4 million square feet of convention space, so we serve a lot of food,” Price said.
Price is the director of sustainable operations at MGM Resorts.
First, MGM resorts sends what it can to the food bank, Three Square. Other unserved food goes to the pigs at Las Vegas Livestock.
Now Mandalay Bay has a new use for its leftover coffee.
“The coffee is collected from conventions and banquets,” Price said.
The coffee grounds get turned into compost, then go back into the ground as fertilizer.
“That later gets sent to a local nursery, then bought back by MGM for landscaping around our properties,” Price said.
Since starting in May, the program has recycled 46 tons of coffee grounds.
“Just to put that into perspective that's about 4 million cups of coffee,” Price added.
And from the desert to the sea, thousands of oyster shells are dried then sent to oyster sanctuaries in Maryland.
“Since we started, we've been able to divert 150,000 pounds of oysters which will help to regrow 20 million new baby oysters in the Chesapeake Bay,” Price said.
The resort giant recycles around 80 tons of food each day at its Strip properties. About half of its waste finds new purpose. MGM wants to see that number continue to grow.
“The very last thing you want to do is send food waste to landfill,” Price said.
Friday was America Recycles Day.
