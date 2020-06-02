LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas will reopen on June 11, according to a spokesman for MGM Resorts on Tuesday.
MGM Resorts previously announced that it will reopen Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature on June 4.
At opening, according to a news release, amenities at all properties will be limited. "As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on the Strip will reopen," the release said.
"Out hearts go out to everyone in the communities where we operate, and around the world, who has been personally impacted during this time of crisis," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' Acting CEO and President. "As we plan for these openings, the health and safety or our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best - entertain. The team is ready and we can't wait."
