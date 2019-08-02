LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --
According to a statement from MGM, Aria Resort & Casino, Bellagio Hotel and Casino, and Vdara Hotel and Spa adjusted their respective resort fees from $39 to $45, matching the fees already in place at Wynn Las Vegas, The Venetian and The Palazzo.
MGM announced the resort fee increases on August 1. The total resort fee for all three properties, after taxes, is $51.02.
"We are constantly evaluating prices to ensure they properly reflect the business landscape and the services and amenities they support," said Brian Ahren, director of corporate media relations at MGM.
The resort fees are "bundle services and amenities" that guests often request and "expect as part of the overall resort experience," MGM said. The resort fees are stated at the beginning of the booking process, and are separately itemized before guests book their stay.
"We don’t make business decisions like this lightly," the company said. "We take great care in making decisions that are best for the long-term success of our company, and ultimately, our customers and the tens of thousands of people we employ."
MGM went on to say it was committed to being the "most transparent company in [its] industry – both on and off the Las Vegas Strip."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.