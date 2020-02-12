LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday Chairman and CEO Jim Murren will step down from his roles with the company.
According to a release, Murren will continue to serve in his positions until a successor is appointed. The Board of Directors said they have formed a committee to search for Murren's replacement, along with an executive search firm.
"On behalf of the entire MGM Resorts Board of Directors, I want to thank Jim for his years of dedication to the company and the community," MGM Resorts board member Roland Hernandez said in a statement. "Jim has led [MGM Resorts] through growth, transforming it into a global entertainment company with a worldwide footprint and creating value for MGM Resorts shareholders."
"Leading MGM Resorts has been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience in my professional career," Murren said in a statement. "It has been an honor to work with such a talented group of men and women who provide millions of guests with memorable life experiences every day all over the world. We have a solid leadership team in place, and I am confident that they will work with my successor to continue the company's trajectory of growth and expansion."
Murren has served as MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO since 2008 and has been with the company since 1998.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
