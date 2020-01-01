LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said there were no major incidents reported as revelers rang in the New Year on the Strip and around the Las Vegas Valley.
LVMPD reported three felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests during New Year's Eve celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience. They also issued 4 citations, LVMPD said.
Clark County reported that 29 people were transported the hospitals during the celebrations, with 19 of those transports being alcohol-related.
Nevada Highway Patrol said they arrested four drivers for suspicion of DUI between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday night. NHP did not have updated DUI numbers overnight as of Wednesday morning.
NHP also reported their first wrong-way driver of 2020 at 1:17 a.m. on I-11 near mile marker 9.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
