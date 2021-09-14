LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mesquite is revving up for the Super Run Car Show this weekend. It runs Friday through Sunday at Casablanca Resort.
More than 600 cars will be on display.
A family-friendly schedule includes the roaring engines competition, slow drags, burnout contests and open header cruising.
The event is free. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.