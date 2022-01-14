LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival will return from Friday, January 28 through Sunday, January 30.
Each morning, more than 35 hot air balloons will rise into the sky, and each evening the hot air balloons will launch for the Night Glow- Candlestick Show.
The Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival’s morning launches take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis parking lot, and the Night Glow – Candlestick Show will launch from the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino – Southwest parking lot under the resort video marquee sign.
The event is family friendly and free to the public. It's hosted by Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel.
Volunteers are needed for all three days of the event. Shifts can be booked for either Friday, Saturday or Sunday. To register as an event volunteer or to learn more about volunteering click here.
For a complete schedule of events and more information on the Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit casablancaresort.com.
