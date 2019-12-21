CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and his Bureau of Consumer Protection are sharing warning signs of scams Nevadans should keep an eye out for during the holiday season.
"During the holiday season, Grinches are looking to prey on unsuspecting Nevadans," Ford said. "As Nevadans work their way through holiday wish lists, it’s important to remember that urgency is a common thread for most scams. Consumers are encouraged to educate themselves about these common scams and follow our tips to avoid being scammed."
DONATE CAREFULLY
Ford advised Nevadans to avoid making a donation without conducting some sort of research first. Consumers should ask for details information about the charity, including the name, address and contact information. Online resources such as the Better Business Bureau can be helpful.
When making a financial donation to a charity, always ask for a receipt. Be cautious of any promises of prizes or sweepstakes in exchange for a contribution. It's usually safest to mail a check directly to a charity.
Consumers were also advised to be wary of solicitations from professional fundraisers who seem to represent a charity. According to Ford, Nevadans should call the charity directly and verify whether fundraisers are allowed to act on its behalf.
Never make checks payable to a fundraiser, and refrain from providing any credit card information. And, speaking of...
CREDIT CARD THEFT
Online shopping is at its peak during the holidays, and therefore customers should use more caution with clone websites and unsolicited emails. According to Ford, scammers are able to easily clone a recognizable website that a consumer may often use for online shopping.
Scammers may send a coupon to use, that when clicked, will take a customer to the clone website and steal credit card information, and even login credentials.
"The cloned site may simply ask you to log in, then redirect you to a legitimate site while collecting your log in information that can be used to make unauthorized purchases," Ford's office said.
When visiting a website, make sure to look for the lock symbol in the address bar to ensure the site is secure. Customers should also double-check the URL, as clones sites may look similar to the real thing, but with slight modifications.
PORCH PIRATES
The scourge of every holiday season: thieves who swipe deliveries off people's doorsteps to earn a quick profit.
Some porch pirates may walk or drive around neighborhoods looking for unsuspecting packages. To avoid this, Ford suggested that customers make arrangements so packages are not left unattended.
"If you know your package will arrive during work hours, consider arranging for delivery to a workplace, if possible," he said. " Some major retailers offer multiple delivery speeds and special delivery and pickup options allowing the consumer to pick up from a central warehouse or locker."
Installing a home security camera can help law enforcement's ability to catch porch pirates if a package is stolen.
FRAUDULENT CALLERS
Some scammers can get creative and claim to be a family member in need of help, taking advantage of emotional connections to commit fraud. Grandparents or parents may get a call from a "relative" claiming they need help.
The "relative" may claim they have been arrested, or are in need of immediate financial assistance, demanding that money be wired to them. To vet the call, Ford suggested that Nevadans hang up the phone if they do not recognize the number or ask the caller a question that only a relative would know.
Residents can also encourage communication among family members, such as sharing travel plans and any contact information when an emergency situation arises.
Always be cautious about emails explaining similar scenarios and never feel pressured to respond to a "crisis" right away. Ford said the hallmark of a financial scam is the pressure to send money and act quickly.
Be safe out there this holiday season!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.