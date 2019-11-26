LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mental health instruction is now required by Nevada state law.
Gov. Steve Sisolak approved Senate Bill 204 this summer requiring public and private schools to adopt a policy on suicide prevention. It also modified the state’s academic standards for health education to include mental health instruction.
“Mental health is just like physical health. except you can’t see it,” bill sponsor Sen. Pat Spearman said. “The purpose of the legislation is so that no child has to feel like there’s something wrong with [them] because no one is addressing [their] situation.”
A representative with the board of education said the guidelines were in development and will focus on age-appropriate ways to teach mental health and how it intersects with a student’s physical well being.
“If students are not healthy mentally then their ability to recognize their full potential is complicated and in many cases it just won’t happen,” Spearman said.
Prior to SB204, mental health education was not included in the state’s health education standards although some educators addressed the topic in lesson plans.
At Jesse Scott Elementary school, counselor Lela Casorla said she witnessed the benefits of prioritizing a student’s mental health.
“Absolutely. Mental health awareness needs to be addressed first and foremost before implementing any sort of academic learning,” Casorla said.
Two years ago, Casorla applied for a grant to fund a “mindfulness room” in the school. The space which is adorned with serene blue walls, yoga mats, and bean bags, allows students with behavioral issues to clear their heads and learn about healthy behaviors.
“We treat the room like an intervention,” Casorla said. “It’s based on need. If we see there's more behaviors in a particular class room, that classroom will come in here.”
Sessions include activities like yoga and positive affirmation exercises in which students speak words of encouragement aloud. They also talk about issues they’ve had in school or at home and address how to resolve the matter in a healthy way.
In the time Casorla has conducted the sessions with students, behavioral issues declined by 50% school wide. Suspensions dropped by 75% and class disruptions are down 33%, according to Casorla.
“If a student internalizes what they’re thinking, what they’re feeling, and how they’re being treated that’s going to come out as a [negative] behavior,” Casorla said. “
The board of education is continuing to work on the new set of heath standards. It’s next committee meeting is in January.
liberals way of getting in the kids heads to convince them theyre the wrong gender or to get them hooked on drugs. nevada is communist, always conniving and controlling
Public schools are a bad joke.
