LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were stabbed at an apartment complex east of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Oct. 30 at at apartment complex in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Avenue near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.
When officers arrived, they found on man in the courtyard with a stab wound to his abdomen and another man inside an apartment with a laceration on his face.
Investigators believe the men were involved in an altercation that led up to the stabbing.
Both men were taken to the hospital, Gordon said. One of the men was in critical condition but was expected to survive.
