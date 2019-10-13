HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Clarity Court, near South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 after receiving reports of shots being fired, Henderson police said.
Police were also notified that two people had been shot. According to police, when officers arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will be released by the Clark County coroner once his next of kin have been notified.
The second victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Henderson police said. He was treated for his injuries and later released.
According to HPD, a motive and the suspect were not immediately known. No additional details were available as of Sunday morning.
This was the department's ninth homicide for 2019.
Anyone with any information was asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or 3-1-1. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
