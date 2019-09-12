HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Two YouTubers from the Netherlands who were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly trespassing onto the Nevada National Security Site in Nye County have been released on bail.
Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, were released on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m., according to a video release from the Nye County Sheriff's Office. Sweep and Granzier were released after posting a $500 bail.
The provisions of their bail does not require that they stay in the United States, NCSO said.
Both men were arrested on Sept. 10 after they were caught trespassing at the NNSS. Deputies from the sheriff's office found a car parked three miles into the site property.
Sweep and Granzier told deputies they knew English, and could read warning signs, but wanted to see the property, according to a video news release from the sheriff's office.
They said they were YouTubers and consented to a search, in which deputies found cameras, a laptop, a drone and phones. Footage of the site was on the devices, authorities said.
Both men were booked into the Nye County Detention Center on trespassing charges.
They are due in Beatty Justice Court on Sept. 16.
