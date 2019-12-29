LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police booking logs identified two men who were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting reported earlier this month.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police records, Gerardo Aparicio, 35, and Oscar Reyes, 19, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 28 for one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Las Vegas Justice Court records showed both men were being held without bail as of Sunday morning.
On Dec. 4, police were called to the 3500 block of Folage Drive, near East Washington Avenue and Pecos Road, about 7:13 a.m.
Witnesses reported multiple gunshots and when officers arrived, they found Oscar Garcia, 33, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled Garcia's death as a homicide.
A motive for the shooting was still unclear as of Dec. 29.
Aparicio and Reyes are scheduled to make their first appearance in court on New Year's Eve.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
