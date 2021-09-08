LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A memorial motorcycle ride will be held on September 11 in honor of Dr. Mike Brown and his brother FDNY Capt. Patrick "Paddy" Brown, who both died in connection with the 9/11 World Trade Center attack.
Dr. Brown was a former FDNY firefighter who worked at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas when Capt. Brown of FDNY Ladder 3 responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11. Capt. Brown died at the attack site, and Dr. Brown went back to New York to assists with the search of his brother and other firefighters. After spending so much time in the rubble, Dr. Brown developed cancer. He fought the cancer for years, but succumbed to his illness just a few months ago.
In honor of Dr. Mike Brown and Capt. Paddy Brown, motorcyclists will gather for the Dr. Michael E. Brown Memorial Ride.
Registration will be held at Hogs & Heifers on 3rd Street at 12 p.m., and the ride begins at 2 p.m.
The fee is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds will go to the Frank Sillers' Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
For more information visit www.hogsandheifers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.