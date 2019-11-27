LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A group of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives have one of the hardest jobs on the force.
The Internet Crimes Against Children task force (ICAC) investigates the online sexual exploitation of children. The operation runs out of a nondescript building in the valley away from Metro’s headquarters.
“We investigate sex offenders. Individuals that collect child pornography, force children to create child pornography or distribute child pornography,” said Detective Sean Taylor. “A lot of times we’re looking at children. Horrific actions committed against children.”
Taylor has been with Metro for 18 years. Before joining the ICAC team, he worked in LVMPD’s sex crimes unit.
“Almost all of my juvenile victims who were assaulted by strangers, met that stranger online,” said Taylor.
There are 61 ICAC teams across the country. Metro’s task force investigates all the tips in Nevada. Every sexually explicit message to a teen and every inappropriate video of a child is vetted and investigated by this team.
ICAC uses highly sophisticated software used to find hidden content like child pornography on a perp’s phone or computer. The task force also chats with predators online, posing as kids. FOX5 isn't reporting their more advanced methods as to not impact any investigations past or present.
In 2018, this small team took on more than 2,000 cases. The cases this year will exceed that number.
“We have exceeded 3,000 [cases] at this point,” said ICAC task force member Detective Michael Fortunato.
Fortunato has been with Metro for 20 years. He’s a dad and he said looking at this kind of work through a father’s eyes can be rough.
“It’s a true challenge,” said Fortunato. “We’re talking about generally horrific stuff. I’ve learned to not think of my kids when stuff goes on. I just make sure every now and then they know when something is really bad, I’m calling them up.”
Each detective has his or her own way of processing what they see.
“I’m a big 80s fan. I love the 80s music. There’s just something about it,” said Fortunato. “It makes you want to get up and dance and smile. We do a lot of jokes. Just to smile is an amazing therapeutic thing.”
“I’ve just learned to let myself feel how I feel sometimes,” said Taylor. “It makes me feel sad a lot. It also motivates me to try to take individuals out of society who have committed such horrific crimes against children.”
ICAC detectives said they see most cyber-crimes start on social media. Apps have dramatically changed the job throughout the years.
“It’s the digital age, we got to learn how to parent around it and be involved with it versus just taking things away,” said Taylor. Because if we take things away, they’re going to get social media profiles that we don’t know about and devices we don’t know about.”
The ICAC team said they know they won’t be out of the job anytime soon. So why do it? It’s the number one question they get asked.
“It’s a great feeling to rescue a child,” said Taylor. “Probably the best feeling in my career so far.”
“I’ve actually had victims walk up to me and say you gave me the strength to stand up there and face that person and tell them you’re not going to control and you’re not going to manipulate me,” said Fortunato. “That is empowering.”
Both detectives warned that it will never be okay to prey on children.
"We’re going to be the people in the dark that you don’t know about who are going to get you,” said Fortunato.
The ICAC team also teaches a class on the "dark side" of the internet. To learn more about how you can be a part of a class, contact ICAC detail at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at (702) 828-3421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.