LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Fire Department has a new cute staff member.
Jersey is the new arson K-9 with NLVFD. Jersey was originally trained to be a disability assistance canine and recently graduated so she can help the fire team.
Jersey can detect accelerants and is the first accelerant detection K-9 in the department.
"My partner here doesn't eat unless we're training and she only eats when she smells gas," Jersey's handler Captain Darcy Loewen said. "I use a variety of methods in order to make that happen but she eats out of my right hand she pops that side -- and makes contact with my pouch and makes contact with my face, when she hits that target."
Jersey will live with Loewen for the next several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.