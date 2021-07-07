LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Home prices continue to rise and set records in Southern Nevada, sometimes pricing home buyers out of the market.
Las Vegas Realtors reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in June was $395,000. It tops the all-time record set in May by $10,000 and is up 21.5% from $325,000 a year ago.
Now, house prices are starting to push buyers out of the market.
“Housing prices are starting to exceed what many citizens of this community can afford, and any sign of slowing down aside from a seasonal adjustment is likely attributed to not as many buyers being able to afford a home at these prices or having the cash to come out of pocket due to lagging appraisals,” Las Vegas Realtors president Aldo Martinez said. “We warned this would happen the closer we get to a median price of $400,000.”
Martinez said many buyers will have to rent instead, drawing more investors into the market.
Housing supply also continues to be low. LVR said in June, existing homes equate to well under a one-month supply, when a six-month supply is traditionally considered a balanced market. Martinez said Southern Nevada has rarely reached the six-month threshold, however.
Martinez said builders aren't constructing enough homes to meet demand and homeowners are staying in their homes longer than normal.
