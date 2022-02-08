LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ten years after the Las Vegas housing market hit rock bottom, house prices are setting records in the Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Realtors reported that the median price of existing single-family homes in Clark County was $435,000 in January. It tops the record high in December.
The median home price is up 26.1% from $345,000 a year ago, a $90,000 difference.
Condos and townhomes sold in January had the median price of $243,000, also breaking an all-time record set in December and up 25.9% from $193,000 in January 2021.
LVR President Brandon Roberts said “predictions of an unseasonably warm winter for the housing market appear to be coming true, despite a recent rise in mortgage interest rates.” Roberts noted that it's been a decade since the Las Vegas housing market hit its post-recession bottom, with single-family homes at a low point of $118,000 in January 2012.
“It’s amazing to think that local home prices have more than tripled since then and are now $317,000 higher than they were 10 years ago,” Roberts said.
Housing supply continues to be low, with an estimated one-month supply of properties available for sale.
2021 HOME SALES
Last year set records for home sales, according to the LVR report.
The total number of existing local homes, condos, townhomes and other residential properties sold in Southern Nevada was 50,010. It's the first time LVR has reported more then 50,000 properties sold in a year, topping the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales. LVR reported 41,155 total sales in 2020.
Roberts said home prices are expected to continue rising in 2022, but said they are more likely to increase more gradually than in 2021.
