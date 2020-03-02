LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four more people died of the flu in Clark County from Feb. 16-22, bringing the seasonal total to 35 deaths so far this season.
According to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District, three of those who died were older than 65. One person who died was aged 50-64.
Nearly 100 more people were hospitalized from the flu from Feb. 16-22, SNHD said. The influenza totals are from Dec. 29, 2019 through Feb. 22.
CORONAVIRUS FEAR COULD AID FLU SLOW-DOWN
"My concern is that unfortunately that awareness has been turning into panic," said Dr. Christina Madison, a public health and communicable disease specialist at Roseman University of Health Sciences in Las Vegas.
Over the past few days, people in the Las Vegas Valley reacted to the coronavirus outbreak globally by loading up on cleaning supplies and essentials like water.
Dr. Madison said there's nothing wrong with being prepared, but that the preparedness turned to panic for some and that's not what they want to see.
"Obviously there's a difference between knowledge and panic, right?" she said. "But, using hand sanitizer, washing your hands thoroughly -- all of those things in addition to wiping down frequently touched surfaces -- those are going to help with any respiratory infection -- not just the coronavirus or COVID-19, but also influenza and things like the common cold."
She said there is a net benefit to the way people are reacting to the coronavirus, and it'll like help the valley during this year's bad flu season.
"We're actually at double the amount of [influenza] cases as of the last week in February and double the amount of hospitalizations, but the key is that even though we've seen double the amount of cases and double the amount of hospitalizations, we haven't seen a huge increase in the number of deaths."
She said the CDC guidelines are extremely similar for the flu versus the coronavirus -- stick to the playbook and you'll likely be fine.
"The preventative care measures are very similar because both of the infections are spread through what we call respiratory droplets. So if you sneeze or if you cough and that respiratory droplet ends up on a surface and then you touch that surface then touch your face or touch your eyes, that's how these things spread," she said.
