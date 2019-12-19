LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday, McCarran International Airport celebrated what it's calling "an incredible milestone" by serving 50 million passengers in a calendar year for the first time ever.

Passengers of the Allegiant Air flight carrying the 50 millionth passenger were greeted with a water solute, gift bags, live music, performances and a VIP escort to their baggage claim.

For reference, McCarran served 33,715,129 passengers 20 years ago, in 1999.

