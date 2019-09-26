LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The House of Representatives passed the “Translate Act” on Thursday.
The bill makes it easier for people traveling through major airports who don’t speak English or have vision or hearing impairments.
The “Translate Act” requires TSA to make signs, videos, audio and online content more accessible in other languages.
Borman Young was in Terminal 3 of McCarran Airport Thursday afternoon picking up her family from China. She speaks English, but said her family doesn’t.
“That’s why I think signs are very important,” said Young.
“All the signs should have a translation,” said another woman picking up her family from the Philippines.
Representative Dina Titus helped sponsor the "Translate Act."
“Last year, almost 50 million people passed through the gates of McCarran International Airport in my congressional district,” said Representative Dina Titus in Washington on Thursday.
Titus introduced the bill. It requires TSA to study international travelers and locals to figure out which language other than English is most common at each major airport. Then TSA must come up with a plan to communicate those languages.
“If you have some Chinese [signs] or Korean [signs] or Japanese [signs] it would help international people because that’s the people who come out for vacation, spend the money,” said Young.
Other travels said the airport needs more Spanish and braille.
Once the bill becomes a law, TSA has one year to implement its new plan.
“You shouldn’t have to worry about missing a plane at an airport in the United States just because you don’t speak English,” said Titus.
This bill wouldn’t just help visitors but locals too. Nearly 35 percent of people who live in Clark County speak a language other than English at home.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, the bill “would have no significant effect on the federal budget.”
