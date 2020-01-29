LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More and more people are traveling through Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport, according to statistics from airport officials.
McCarran had its third-consecutive year with record passenger traffic with 51.5 million passengers in 2019. The previous year saw 49.6 million passengers, a 3.8 percent increase.
"As an industry sustained by passengers we are so grateful to the locals and visitors who chose to travel in 2019," director of the Clark County Department of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis said in a statement.
Domestic travel saw a 3.9 percent increase from 2018 to 2019 while international stayed about the same, increasing by half a percentage point.
McCarran officials said travelers continue to move toward low-cost carriers such as Spirit and Frontier airlines and Southwest Airlines continued to lead the market with 17.3 million passengers in 2019.
The second-most popular airline at McCarran in 2019 was Spirit Airlines with 5.25 million passengers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.