LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A future grocery store, more condos and mixed retail-residential properties will help make downtown Las Vegas living more enjoyable and viable, according to Mayor Carolyn Goodman.
Construction on an apartment building at Symphony Park is well underway.
The Symphony Park project, Goodman said, has been two decades in the making. The incoming Auric apartments will have more than 300 residential units with retail and office spaces.
The first residential property at Symphony Park is part of a long-range plan to create a more viable area to live, work and play -- all while using public transit.
"As you come out of your condominium or your apartment, you've got access to the Smith Center, Discovery Museum and, of course, the World Market," Goodman said.
Goodman said the city has been in talks with businesses to build grocery-like stores downtown, which would ease the burden of commuting outside the area for necessities.
Goodman said she hopes more high-end condominiums build in the area, to diversify real estate and encourage professionals or empty-nesters to invest in downtown and increase street-level businesses and retail.
