Construction will finally start this month on an ambitious archway to welcome tourists into the City of Las Vegas, rebranding the look of Downtown.
The $6.5 million archway, off of Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues, will sit right under the iconic Strat.
“It is a rebranding. It’s revitalization. There’s just more and more visual attraction to keep pulling people in,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman.
Goodman said the archway will help drive tourists and traffic down Las Vegas Boulevard into Main Street, and then into Fremont Street. The mayor tells FOX5, the effort to place more iconic historic hotel signs in medians will keep drawing tourists, vehicle traffic and foot traffic into the heart of downtown.
Construction will start March 16 and end in September. Drivers should expect traffic in that intersection during work on the project.
