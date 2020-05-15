LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s time to break out the bucket lists. Maverick Helicopters is giving away 500 free helicopter rides to celebrate reopening on May 22.
Vice President of Marketing at Maverick Helicopters Bryan Kroten is hoping this will lift the spirits of Las Vegas residents after a tough couple months amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve been in business for almost 25 years we wanted to give back to the community but we also wanted to restart the community in the hospitality industry," Kroten said. "We are hopefully a big part of that and we just thought we needed to do something to help people get back on the Strip.”
In order to register you’ll need to share some basic information such as your name, date of birth and email. Random drawings for the lucky winners will begin on May 20 and last through June. Kroten said 250 people will be selected and allowed 1 guest to bring with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.