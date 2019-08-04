LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to Gun Violence Archive, an online research database that records instances of gun violence and gun crimes nationally, reported 251 mass shootings in 216 days in the U.S.
Two mass shootings were reported within 24 hours of each other on August 3.
The past 72 hours of U.S. gun violence:-131 gun deaths-270 gun injuries-249 total incidents with death and/or injuryComplete list: https://t.co/dsFrbS9oRh pic.twitter.com/rsVmrdVoqJ— Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) August 4, 2019
In the border town of El Paso, Texas, 20 people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a shopping area packed with people who were shopping at a Walmart during the back-to-school shopping season. Texas police said more than two dozen people were injured.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso and was at a candidate forum Saturday in Las Vegas, appeared shaken after receiving news of the shooting in his hometown.
Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman who wore body armor and was carrying extra magazines, fired in a nightlife area. Dayton officials reported 10 people, including the shooter, had died. An additional 26 people were injured as a result of the shooting.
GVA said on Twitter there had been three mass shootings reported in the U.S. in the first three days of August.
Update, 15 minutes later: According to initial reports, there have now been 3 mass shootings in August – Dayton being #251 of the year. https://t.co/9e6rti7AzM— Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) August 4, 2019
According to GVA's research, the shooting in El Paso was the deadliest mass shooting of the year. The second deadliest was the May 31 shooting at Virginia Beach, and Dayton came in as the third deadliest mass shooting.
GVA also recorded a deadly shooting in Chicago on August 4 that killed a person and left four others injured.
"Including the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, this is the deadliest 72-hour span of U.S. gun violence over the past two years – second only to the days following the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017," GVA said on Twitter.
As of August 4, the research group has recorded a total 8,735 gun-related deaths this year.
President Donald Trump ordered that flags be flown at half-staff for the Dayton and El Paso shooting victims. He said on Twitter that FBI officials and local law enforcement were working together in El Paso and Dayton.
God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019
Many Nevada politicians reacted to both events, expressing their sympathies from Las Vegas to El Paso and Dayton.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet he'd be hugging his family "extra tight today and thinking of the families in Gilroy, El Paso and now Dayton who won't be able to do the same."
Sisolak called the recent shootings heartbreaking and unacceptable.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also took to Twitter to share her condolences with the El Paso and Dayton communities.
"Our heartbreak continues this devastating weekend," she said. "Now it's the @cityofdayton. @CityofLasVegas deepest sympathies and support are extended to Mayor @nanwhaley and everyone in Dayton. #DaytonStrong."
"My heart aches for Dayton," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said on Twitter. "In less than a day, Americans have learned of two mass shootings and 29 lives taken by hate. In less than a week we've had three communities forever scarred by mass shootings. It doesn't have to be this way."
Sen. Jacky Rosen said, "Two tragedies, just hours apart from one another. Two communities torn apart. I'm heartbroken for El Paso and Dayton, and put at a loss for words."
Rosen went on to say she is ready to pass the "commonsense, House-passed bill that closes background check loopholes."
Our heartbreak continues this devastating weekend. Now it’s the @cityofdayton. @CityOfLasVegas deepest sympathies and support are extended to Mayor @nanwhaley and everyone in Dayton. #DaytonStrong— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) August 4, 2019
After the shootings, hospitals and various agencies shared training with teams around the country to further prepare for an active shooter situation.
"The horrific mass shootings this weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas bring back painful memories for our community," a spokesperson for University Medical Center said. "UMC stands with the heroic bystanders, first responders and medical professionals who worked together to save lives and offer hope amid tragedy."
Cynthia De La Torre of the American Red Cross said:
Our hearts go out to all those who are affected by the tragic shooting in Dayton, OH. Right now, the American Red Cross is working in close coordination with emergency officials to provide comfort and support. Over the coming days, we will continue to work with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support this community and the loved ones of those who have been harmed.
We understand that people around the country want to help and we appreciate that support. Right now, the Red Cross has what it needs to support this event. At this time, the Red Cross is not accepting financial donations designated specifically for this event. While we do not typically serve hospitals in Dayton, the Red Cross stands ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to this tragedy. Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. This tragedy illustrates that it is the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency.
The Nevada Republican Party could not be immediately reached for comment in regards to the shootings in Dayton and El Paso.
For anyone in need of counseling or to talk to someone about post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of the El Paso shooting, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center can be reached by clicking here, or by calling (702) 455-AIDE (2433). The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lied Building at 1524 Pinto Lane.
Gun Violence Archive is an independent, non-partisan online archive of gun violence incidents collected from over 6,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
