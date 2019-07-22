LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Maryland Parkway was closed in both directions from Russell Road to Hacienda Avenue as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a barricade situation Monday morning.
About 3:54 a.m., Metro officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of South Maryland Parkway to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. It was further reported that a male was seen threatening a female with a knife and dragging her into an apartment, Metro said.
Officers found the apartment, and the suspect was refusing to come out. Metro SWAT and crisis negotiators have been dispatched to the barricade.
Police said preliminary information indicated the woman had been inside the apartment until about 7 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody about 7:25 a.m.
Maryland Parkway was reopened as of 8:49 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
Nothing but slum in that area.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.