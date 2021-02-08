LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mary Wilson, a founding and original member of The Supremes, died Monday night in Las Vegas at age 76, according to her friend and publicist.
The statement from Jay Schwartz said she was at her home and died "suddenly." The circumstances of her death were not provided.
Wilson "broke down social, racial and gender barriers," her publicist said. The Supremes formed in 1959 as The Primettes and recorded 12 No. 1 singles, including "Baby Love," "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "Come See About Me."
"Their influence not only carries on in contemporary R&B, soul and pop, they also helped pave the way for mainstream success by Black artists across all genres," he said.
In 2018, Billboard ranked The Supremes 16th on their list of "The Hot 100's Top Artists of All Time." January 21 marked the 60th anniversary of the group's signing with Motown in 1961.
"Ms. Wilson used her fame and flair to promote a diversity of humanitarian efforts including ending hunger, raising HIV/AIDS awareness and encouraging world peace. Mary was working on getting a U.S. postage stamp of her fellow band mate and original Supreme Florence Ballard who passed away in 1976," the statement said.
At the time of her death, Wilson was working on a new album which she had recently teased on her YouTube channel.
"I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes," wrote Berry Gordy, Motown founder, in a written statement. "The Supremes were always known as the “sweethearts of Motown.” Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960’s. After an unprecedented string of number one hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others. I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed."
Wilson is survived by her daughter Turkessa, her son Pedro Antonio Jr., seven grandchildren, her sister Kathryn and brother Roosevelt, as well as extended family members.
Services will be private due to COVID-19, the statement said. A celebration of life will take place later in the year. Wilson's family asked to support UNCF.org and the Humpty Dumpty Institute in her honor.
