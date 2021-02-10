Girl with shopping bags

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marshall Retail Group will host a massive warehouse sale in Las Vegas over President's Day weekend.

According to MRG, the warehouse sale will feature over 20,000 items offered at up to 90% off retail price. The sale will include a variety of items, ranging from $2 to $15.

MRG said shoppers can browse men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories as well as gifts and souvenirs from America! and Welcome to Las Vegas stores.

Sale attendees must RSVP in advance online.

