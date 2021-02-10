LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marshall Retail Group will host a massive warehouse sale in Las Vegas over President's Day weekend.
According to MRG, the warehouse sale will feature over 20,000 items offered at up to 90% off retail price. The sale will include a variety of items, ranging from $2 to $15.
MRG said shoppers can browse men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories as well as gifts and souvenirs from America! and Welcome to Las Vegas stores.
