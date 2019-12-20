LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy-nominated artist Lizzo will be doing a special performance at the Marquee before her scheduled New Years Eve show.
She will perform at the Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan on Dec. 30. Doors are scheduled to open at 10:30 p.m.
Tickets, tables and V.I. packages are available for purchase. Prices start at $30 for women and $50 for men, both general admission.
For more information on prices, click here.
Lizzo is also ringing in the New Year on the Las Vegas Strip. She will be performing at The Chelsea, also inside The Cosmopolitan.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lizzo back to The Chelsea to ring in the 2020 New Year,” said Fedor Banuchi, vice president of entertainment and nightlife at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “Her captivating performance and enthusiasm will make for an exciting and memorable New Year’s Eve here at The Cosmopolitan.”
Doors for the show will open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m.
