SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department said a Marine has been missing since Aug. 14 and have asked the public for help in locating him.
Jesse Conger, 37, was described by Scottsdale police to be about 6'2", around 200 pounds with brown hair, a full beard and blue eyes.
Police said Conger has a tattoos on his left arm and the word "rise" tattooed on his chest. He may be driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with the Nevada plate 696G03.
According to Scottsdale police, "Conger had made suicidal statements in the days prior to going missing."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
