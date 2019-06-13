LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man and woman accused of conspiring to kill a California psychiatrist entered a not guilty plea and waived their right to a speedy trial on Thursday.
Kelsey Turner, 26, and Jon Kennison 27, appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and murder with use of a deadly weapon charges.
Both were expected to plead not guilty after Diana Pena, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to commit murder charge on Tuesday. Pena told a judge she knew at the time that her former housemates, Turner and Kennison, killed Dr. Thomas Burchard.
Turner was arrested March 21 in Stockton, California and Kennison was arrested on April 17 in Las Vegas.
They are expected to make their next appearance in court on June 27 at 9:30 a.m.
