LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Venetian executive in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mia Banks and attempted murder of Hector Rodriguez.
Anthony Wrobel, 44, was arrested in the April 15, 2018 shooting at Sunset Park. He was caught in Texas shortly after and extradited back to Nevada.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Wrobel went to the park during a work party and asked for the table where the executives were seated before shooting and killing Mia Banks and then shooting Hector Rodriguez, injuring him.
Judge Douglas Herndon also handed down 5-20 years for use of a deadly weapon and 8-20 years for attempted murder.
Wrobel must serve a minimum of 20 years before the possibility of parole.
