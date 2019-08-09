NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A valley man claims a nurse stole his dead friend’s dog and is now suing her for ownership.
Jim Benson said he is the rightful owner of the Yorkshire terrier, Gizmo, after the dog’s owner Doug passed away suddenly.
“Gizmo to Doug was everything," Benson said. "He was his world. They were inseparable."
Benson said he and Doug were fast friends who worked together. Benson said Doug struggled with health issues over the years and was on dialysis after his kidneys began failing. Benson claimed Doug wanted Gizmo to be given to him. To ensure Benson would be the owner, Doug placed Benson as the primary contact on Gizmo’s microchip.
"It was our agreement that Gizmo would remain his service dog and transfer to me when and if he passed away."
Benson said he brought Gizmo to the hospital after Doug became ill. Doug was due for a routine procedure at North Vista Hospital and said staff planned to discharge him the next day. Doug did not make it through the procedure, became unresponsive and never woke up.
“He passed away one day after that procedure," Benson said.
When Benson arrived to the hospital to bring Gizmo home, he said hospital staff told him the dog with a nurse. Benson agreed to meet with the nurse to see if she would be a suitable home for Gizmo. Benson claimed the nurse put off the meeting for several days. Benson said he was not satisfied with the meeting.
"He was very lethargic and not Gizmo. I'm sure he was depressed because he didn't know what happened. But it didn't look right," he said.
According to a North Las Vegas police report, Benson and a friend said they wanted the dog back and claimed the microchip showed him as the owner. Police sided with the nurse because she had shot records from a few days prior.
"They said the chip does not 100 percent prove ownership, which other animal control places have said that's not so."
The Animal Foundation said it uses microchips as proof of ownership.
FOX5 went to the nurse’s home. She did not want to be on camera or share her name for this story. She saidt the hospital gave her permission to take the dog home after Doug promised her the dog on his death bed. She claimed the owner had no family or friends to take care of the dog.
She said the dog is well taken care of, she had gotten shots for the dog and had it groomed since it was in her care. She said she didn’t want to give the dog up in order to honor Doug’s final wish.
Benson said her story doesn’t add up, and said he’s taking her to court.
"Doug wasn't planning to die,” he said. “He was planning to come home. Why would he give his dog away?"
