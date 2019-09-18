LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas authorities brought back a man working in Japan who was wanted by police for child sexual assault charges.
Sakari Macrae-Hodgin, 20, was arrested on board the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, where he was working as a member of the U.S. Navy, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals office.
Macrae-Hodgin is charged with five counts of sexual assault of a minor under 14. He was transported by police back to the Clark County Detention Center where he was being held on $500,000 bond.
The Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team (SOPAT) and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) assisted with the arrest, authorities said.
Details of the accusations were not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
