NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested on attempted murder and battery charges told North Las Vegas police he meant to shoot his brother, and his friend got caught in the crosshairs.
Edward Jenkins, 33, was arrested on June 23 for attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon, jail records showed. His bail has been set at $100,000.
On June 22, North Las Vegas police said officers were called to the 2200 block of Venus Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and East Cheyenne Avenue, about 11:36 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, the arrest report said. A man was found with a gunshot wound in his right hip and he was taken to University Medical Center Trauma for treatment.
Bystanders in the area were unable to provide information on what happened, if there were any other victims or who the shooter may be. According to the report, North Las Vegas police were unable to located "anything of evidentiary value" when they returned to the scene.
A second victim was later admitted to Valley Hospital for a single gunshot wound, said NLVPD public information office Eric Leavitt said. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.
On June 23, at around 3 a.m., an unknown man approached the crime scene with his hands up in the air, the report said. The man, who identified himself as Jenkins, told police, "I did it, I shot him, just hook me up already."
According to police records, Jenkins told officers the person in the ambulance was his friend, but didn't provide a name. Jenkins said his friend got caught in the crossfire and that he intended to shoot his brother.
He reportedly told police he wished his brother would bleed out. When police asked Jenkins if he did, in fact, shoot his brother, Jenkins replied, "I don't know, but I hope I did."
In the arrest report, police asked Jenkins about the firearm but he refused to speak more about the shooting. He told officers, "Let's take this to trial, just take me in already."
North Las Vegas police conducted a records check on Jenkins and found there was an active warrant out of North Las Vegas for domestic battery, as well as multiple prior arrests, the report said.
According to North Las Vegas Justice Court records, Jenkins is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.
