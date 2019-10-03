LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About two weeks ago fire crews rescued a mother, her 1-month-old baby and 41 dogs from a house fire in North Las Vegas. The Animal Foundation took the dogs. Now the owner of about half those dogs says he can't get them back.
“I was in a last-minute situation and I got a lot of dogs I needed somebody to help me with, so I knew that she was somebody that was compassionate as I am about my dogs,” Darius Johnson said.
Johnson is a breeder who needed a place for his dogs to stay for a few days, so he asked a family friend. A couple days later, a fire broke out at her house.
Of the 41 dogs rescued, Johnson said 20 were his.
“I don't just let anybody watch my dogs, and it was just unfortunate that this situation happened,” he said.
On Thursday, Johnson got three of the adult French bulldogs back from The Animal Foundation.
“My dog, he has a whole rash underneath his whole neck," Johnson said. "It's fleshy and it's really bad."
The communications manager with The Animal Foundation said the rash was from a temporary collar. There are still 17 dogs at the shelter; 15 of those are puppies.
The Animal Foundation wouldn't release them to Johnson.
“I have ownership of the mother, but they're trying to say they won't release the puppies to me because I can't prove ownership,” Johnson said. He said the puppies were delivered at home so there are no medical records.
“I have videos and pictures of these dogs post-dated prior to this incident, so I have paperwork, I have documentation, I have videos, I have pictures. I mean, I have pictures with my kids playing with my dogs,” he said.
The Animal Foundation said that's not enough.
Police are still investigating, but the other 21 dogs rescued from the fire were all returned to their owners.
“My back is against the wall," Johnson said. "My daughter's not happy that our dogs aren't going home with us."
Johnson is working to start a non-profit called Bulldogs for Veterans. He hoped the puppies would go on to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“These families are waiting for these dogs I can't get them to them," he said. "I may not even get them back, like I don't know if I'm even going to get them back."
The Animal Foundation said they can't talk about the case while police are investigating.
North Las Vegas Police said the 17-year-old mother is facing misdemeanor charges for having too many dogs.
