LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was stabbed to death in a west valley apartment complex after yelling at a speeding driver.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded to the Indian Hills Apartments at 4550 W. Sahara Ave., near Arville Street, around 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
When emergency services arrived to the scene, a Hispanic man in his mid-20s was found dead with a stab wound, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
Witnesses told police children were playing in the parking lot when a blue vehicle sped through, causing the victim to yell at the driver. The driver stopped and got out of the car to fight with the victim.
At some point during the altercation, the victim was stabbed. The driver got back into the car and sped out of the complex, Spencer said.
The suspect's identify was unknown Sunday night, and police asked anyone with information to contact Metro's homicide division or CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
