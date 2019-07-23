LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday morning near East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 1300 block of East Flamingo on Monday morning after a report of a stabbing.
The suspect and victim, who were known to each other, were involved in an altercation in front of the 99 Store near the intersection, Metro said.
The male victim was stabbed and transported to Sunrise Hospital, police said. The suspect has not been found.
