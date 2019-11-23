LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was killed during an apparent drug deal in the southwest valley late Friday night.
Officers were called to the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive and Hacienda Avenue, around 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 22. Las Vegas police said they had received reports of a shooting in the area.
When officers arrived, a man was found lying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wound. According to police, medical personnel transported the man to University Medical Center Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.
Preliminary details indicate that the victim met with another man for a drug deal, police said. At some point during the transaction, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in a grey sedan.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male who stands at around 6'1", with a thin build, according to Las Vegas police.
The victim's identity will be released by the Clark County coroner once his family has been notified.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
