LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was shot and killed in the northeast valley on Aug. 12 has been identified by the Clark County coroner.
Joel Tucker, 33, of Las Vegas died due to gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, about 4:30 p.m. Tucker was found with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene.
Police said a man in his 20s was taken into custody.
The two men were roommates and got into an argument before the shooting. According to Las Vegas police, a gun was found near Tucker and it was unclear if the other roommate was acting in self-defense.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information that can help police were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.