LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to an arrest report, a man accused of killing his roommate at first denied the accusations, but security footage, carpet fibers and blood found inside his home suggested otherwise.
Joshua Martinez, 29, was arrested on July 6 after investigators said he shot and drove a man to East Desert Inn Road and West Hollywood Boulevard, before lighting the car on fire and fleeing the scene around 4:40 a.m., the arrest report said.
The man, who was identified by the Clark County coroner's office as 35-year-old Santiago Valdez, was roommates with Martinez. He has been charged with open murder, according to jail records.
According to the arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan police spoke to Martinez and noticed he had a swollen lip. When asked if the security cameras on the property worked, Martinez said they didn't.
Martinez also told officers Valdez left around 11:30 p.m. the day before, but never came back, his arrest report said. Martinez denied any involvement.
According to the report, a neighbor spoke to police said they heard what appeared to be three gunshots and knew it wasn't fireworks.
When Las Vegas police spoke to the property owner, he told officers the security cameras did work and provided officers with the video footage, the report said. Officers reviewed the footage and determined Martinez shot Valdez at least once at around 3 a.m. before driving the victim to the intersection.
After issuing a search warrant, officers searched the residence, located on the 4900 block of East Hildago Way, and found blood in the driveway, the steps into the home and on a recliner in the living room, according to the arrest report.
A piece of carpet had been replaced and carpet cleaner was found in the hallway next to a bullet. The red fibers from the carpet were seen on Martinez when he had been interviewed by police, his arrest report said.
While reviewing security footage near where the victim was found, police saw Martinez running away from what appeared to be the scene towards his home, the report said. At around 6 a.m., Martinez was seen cleaning blood off the victim's driveway.
Martinez remains booked in the Clark County Detention Center without bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled for a court preliminary hearing on Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m.
"The red fibers from the carpet were seen on Martinez when he had been interviewed by police, his arrest report said. " You can say he was caught "red fibers" handed.
