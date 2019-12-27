LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was critically injured after he was shot in the east valley on Friday.
Officers were called to a bus stop at the 4100 block of Boulder Highway, near South Lamb Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road, just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 27. According to police, officers received reports that a man had been shot.
When police arrived, officers found the victim and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital. Las Vegas police said the man's injuries are considered critical.
No suspects were immediately taken into custody, but police said officers are searching the area.
Road closures are in effect on Boulder Highway at Mayorga Street.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
