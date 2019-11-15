LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were on scene of a murder-suicide investigation in the northwest valley Friday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ken Nogle said officers responded to the 2100 block of La Sombra Street after a call came in at 9:30 p.m. about a person who had been shot.
When officers arrived inside the home, they found a male suspect and a female victim, both in their 20s, both shot in the head. It was unknown if the victims were married or dating, but they are known to have been in a relationship.
Lt. Ray Spencer said a grandmother was in the home when the couple arrived. An argument ensued that turned physical.
The grandmother took one of the four children, who ranged in age from 3 to 9, to the grocery store. While at the store, she called home. One of the children who had remained behind told her both the man and the woman had been shot.
Police arrived to the house about the same time as the grandmother.
Spencer said police were still trying to determine which children were related to which parent, and that other biological parents were on the scene. The children were physically unharmed.
There had been one previous domestic disturbance call in the last couple of days at the same address.
