LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three teens were shot at by an unknown man in the northeast valley overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near Strutz Avenue and Culley Street, near the intersection of East Owens Avenue and North Pecos Road.
Police said an older male teen was driving with his two younger sisters in the area of Strutz and Culley. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at their vehicle and fired several shots.
The victim's car was struck three times by gunfire, but no one in the car was injured, LVMPD said.
Police described the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old black male, 6'4" tall with a thin build. The suspect was last seen driving westbound on Owens in a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.